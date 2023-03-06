An investigation continues into the deadly shooting involving Lake Jackson police and a man who charged at officers with a knife after a chase.

New picture shared Monday by officials shows a shirtless man, Brett Cameron Carter, 34, of Sweeney, Texas wielding the knife moments before he allegedly came at officers with the weapon.

(Photo courtesy of Lake Jackson PD)

It all started around 10 a.m. Thursday, officials say police and Lake Jackson EMS responded to a call about a man who was in a dumpster on OM Roberts Elementary School's property.

Police say before they arrived, the man stole a truck from someone nearby, and a pursuit ensued. During the chase, however, Carter rammed a police vehicle and attempted to run over an officer.

Texas DPS deployed spikes near CR 192 and CR 193, and that's when authorities said Carter crashed. From there, officers approached to check on him, but he quickly got out of the vehicle and reportedly charged at two officers with a large blade.

Per policy, the Lake Jackson officers involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Texas Rangers and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, along with the Lake Jackson Police Department and the District Attorney will present the case to a grand jury.

"We are committed to working with the agencies that are a part of the officer-involved shooting," Lake Jackson Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said in a press statement. "We are sharing the still shot of one of the officer’s bodycam videos in an effort to maintain transparency and accountability to our public. The Texas Rangers are involved in this investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with them as they prepare the case for the Brazoria County grand jury."