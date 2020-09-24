Scooter driver airlifted to hospital after crash involving car in West Harris Co.

article

A scooter driver was airlifted to the hospital following an evening crash involving a car in West Harris County on Thursday.

(Source: Capt. T. Shelton with the Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Details are limited but authorities said the crash occurred at the intersection of Fry Road and Park Row Boulevard.

No other details have been released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

