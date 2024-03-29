What schools are planning for the eclipse

article

School districts throughout the U.S. are preparing for the total solar eclipse that will cross the country on April 8.

Parts of Mexico and Canada will join America's treat when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth , completely blocking the face of the Sun for several minutes. Only a narrow path, about 100 miles wide, will be able to experience totality for a brief period.

Even if you're not in the path of totality in the U.S., you'll still be able to experience a partial solar eclipse, which can be quite enjoyable. FOX Weather has issued its first official forecast for April 8th , showing who has the best chance of having clear skies during the astronomical event.

FILE-Two boys watch the solar eclipse at Texas Motor Speedway on August 21, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Several schools in Texas , Indiana , Ohio , Vermont , New York , New Jersey and Pennsylvania have planned alternative school schedules, FOX News reports , recognizing that complete darkness can be a safety hazard since it might distract drivers and road commuters.

Here's a look at the probability of cloud cover on April 8, 2024, during America's total solar eclipse. (FOX Weather)

School districts in North Texas are making the most of a unique teaching opportunity, FOX 4 in Dallas reports . Although some rural school districts in the path of totality have chosen to close, most larger school districts have decided to remain open.

The Dallas Independent School District, along with 18 other large North Texas school districts, will be open to witness the total eclipse of the Sun. Additionally, the district is providing students with essential glasses donated by the Perot Museum to ensure their safety during the event.

Regarding the open districts, FOX 4 reports a division about whether parents can visit and if missing school to observe the eclipse with family will be considered excused.

The partial eclipse in Atlanta is set to begin at 1:45 p.m. and last until 4:21 p.m., with maximum darkness occurring at 3:04 p.m., FOX 5 reports .

A look at the totality start times during April 8th's total solar eclipse. (FOX Weather)

Due to the celestial event, DeKalb County school district administrators in Georgia have declared an Independent Learning Day for all students. Originally, April 8th was set as the first day back after their spring break.

The district's decision to close schools with less than two weeks' notice left some parents scrambling to find child care, causing dismay among them, FOX 5 reports.

Livingston Public Schools in New Jersey will close early on the day of the total solar eclipse to keep children safe from looking directly at the Sun, superintendent Matthew Block told parents in a March 6th letter obtained by FOX Weather.

FILE-Jayce Tomcho, 10, views the solar eclipse in Sylva, N.C. on August 21, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images)

"Since the eclipse will occur during our regularly scheduled school dismissal times, many of our students would be outside and unsupervised during the eclipse," Block said. "Unless children are properly supervised, they could be drawn to look at the eclipse, and would likely do so that day at dismissal. Without the proper equipment, this can cause damage to their eyes."

Block said he consulted with the district physician, who echoed his concern.

"Our physician added that the glare and distraction caused by the solar eclipse could also present a challenge with driving during this time, which might negatively impact the safety of our parents, staff and bus drivers," he added.

The next total solar eclipse won't pass over much of the U.S. again until 2044.