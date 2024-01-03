Savanah Soto update: Arrest made in investigation, officials say

The San Antonio Police Department has announced an arrest in connection with the death of Savanah Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra.

Officials said they will be holding a prep walk for the suspect late tonight, but it's unclear if any additional information will be released overnight.

As you may recall, authorities were looking for two persons of interest in connection with the case last week after Savanah and Matthew were found in a vehicle in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye.

Last week, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's office said both Savanah died from a gunshot wound to the head and her death was a homicide, and Matthew's death is a contact wound to the head.

Savannah Soto

Both of their deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.