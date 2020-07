Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé continue to raise money for COVID-19 efforts in Houston Texas by way of their single Savage Remix.

Proceeds will benefit the Bread Of Life Inc., reporter Coco Dominguez caught up with Pastor Rudy Rasmus for the latest on the efforts.

If you or someone you knows has a need for food or supplies, please contact https://breadoflifeinc.org/