Harris County suspect found hiding in garbage can, allegedly crashed stolen vehicle

By
Published  August 22, 2025 12:19pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Suspect hiding in garbage can captured on drone video

Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office shared drone video of them finding a suspect inside of a neighborhood garbage can. The suspect was accused of stealing a vehicle and then crashing it in the 2500 block of Sciaaca Road.

The Brief

    • Sariel Jeter was charged with felony theft and evading after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it.
    • Constable deputies found Jeter hiding in a garbage can in the Bradbury Forest subdivision.
    • He was booked in Harris County jail on a $45,000 bond.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities arrested a suspect hiding in a garbage can after they crashed a stolen vehicle, says Constable Mark Herman.

Sariel Jeter was charged with felony theft and evading in Harris County.

Suspect found hiding in trash can

The backstory:

Deputies were called about a suspicious person on Thursday and learned the suspect had stolen a Challenger and left the scene, according to officials.

Constable Herman says the deputies pursued the vehicle and the driver crashed the vehicle in the 2500 block of Sciaaca Road.

The suspect, now identified as Jeter, ran from the location and tried to hide in a garbage can in the Bradbury Forest subdivision.

With the help of K9 Mattress Mack and a drone, constable deputies were able to quickly find Jeter.

Constable Herman says Jeter was booked in Harris County jail on a $45,000 bond.

The Source: Harris County Constable, Mark Herman Precinct 4's Office shared the information included in this article.

