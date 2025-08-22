Harris County suspect found hiding in garbage can, allegedly crashed stolen vehicle
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities arrested a suspect hiding in a garbage can after they crashed a stolen vehicle, says Constable Mark Herman.
Sariel Jeter was charged with felony theft and evading in Harris County.
Suspect found hiding in trash can
The backstory:
Deputies were called about a suspicious person on Thursday and learned the suspect had stolen a Challenger and left the scene, according to officials.
Constable Herman says the deputies pursued the vehicle and the driver crashed the vehicle in the 2500 block of Sciaaca Road.
The suspect, now identified as Jeter, ran from the location and tried to hide in a garbage can in the Bradbury Forest subdivision.
With the help of K9 Mattress Mack and a drone, constable deputies were able to quickly find Jeter.
Constable Herman says Jeter was booked in Harris County jail on a $45,000 bond.
The Source: Harris County Constable, Mark Herman Precinct 4's Office shared the information included in this article.