Harris County suspect found hiding in garbage can, allegedly crashed stolen vehicle

The Brief Sariel Jeter was charged with felony theft and evading after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it. Constable deputies found Jeter hiding in a garbage can in the Bradbury Forest subdivision. He was booked in Harris County jail on a $45,000 bond.



Harris County authorities arrested a suspect hiding in a garbage can after they crashed a stolen vehicle, says Constable Mark Herman.

Sariel Jeter was charged with felony theft and evading in Harris County.

Suspect found hiding in trash can

The backstory:

Deputies were called about a suspicious person on Thursday and learned the suspect had stolen a Challenger and left the scene, according to officials.

Constable Herman says the deputies pursued the vehicle and the driver crashed the vehicle in the 2500 block of Sciaaca Road.

CRIME: Bond dropped for accused drunk driving killer; now out of jail

The suspect, now identified as Jeter, ran from the location and tried to hide in a garbage can in the Bradbury Forest subdivision.

With the help of K9 Mattress Mack and a drone, constable deputies were able to quickly find Jeter.

Constable Herman says Jeter was booked in Harris County jail on a $45,000 bond.