Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, diagnosed with malignant melanoma

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 11:32AM
Sarah Ferguson attends "The Son" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 07, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma discovered during her breast cancer treatment, according to a spokesperson. 

This is Ferguson’s second cancer diagnosis in the past year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, FOX News reported. 

The spokesperson stated doctors detected melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer, after several moles were removed while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery after a mastectomy.

Royal Family members in hospital

Britain's King Charles III is to undergo a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate gland, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday, just hours after it also announced that the Princess of Wales was recovering in the hospital after undergoing planned abdominal surgery. The announcement came less than two hours after the palace said that the king's daughter-in-law Princess Kate, who is married to William, Prince of Wales, the heir to the throne, had undergone a scheduled surgery for an unspecified abdominal complaint. The surgery was described as "successful" but the palace said she will remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days and is not likely to return to her royal duties until Easter.

In an Instagram post, Ferguson wrote in part that she was in shock by another cancer diagnosis, saying she’s resting at home with family and is blessed to have their love and support. 

The 64-year-old is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew and mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Ferguson, known as "Fergie," has published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books as well as a historical romance for adults, the Associated Press noted. 

Ferguson’s announcement came five days after dual health announcements in Britain's royal family. Kate, the Princess of Wales, had abdominal surgery, and King Charles III is due this week to have prostate treatment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 