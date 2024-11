Santa returns to The Galleria

article

The holiday season is almost here, and now you can get your picture with Santa Claus at The Galleria.

Santa will be at The Galleria through Christmas Eve.

Walk-ups are welcome every day, or you can schedule a photo session with Santa.

You can make a reservation here.

This year, The Galleria is also holding a Caring Santa event designed for children with special needs.

The sensory-friendly experience will be held on December 8 from 9-10:30 a.m.

Santa Hours at The Galleria