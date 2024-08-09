Expand / Collapse search
4
Santa Fe Shooting trial update: Judge dismisses key lawsuit claim, may add school district to lawsuit

Updated  August 9, 2024 4:58pm CDT
SANTA FE, Texas - A judge has dismissed a significant accusation in the civil lawsuit regarding the Santa Fe High School shooting after testimony revealed the shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, stole the guns used in the attack from his parents, rather than having them knowingly provided.

Santa Fe HS accused shooter's father takes the stand

Are parents responsible of actions of their children? FOX 26's Shelby Rose has more as the father of the Santa Fe High School accused shooter took the stand in the civil trial.

The dismissed claim of negligent entrustment, which holds someone responsible for giving a dangerous item to a person who uses it unsafely, was ruled out because there was no evidence that the parents willingly gave access to their son.

In addition, the defense has proposed adding Santa Fe Independent School District as part of the lawsuit. The judge is currently considering this request. If the school district becomes a party to the lawsuit, it could face questions about its security measures and the foreseeability of the shooting.

Although the district denies the accusations, trial evidence indicates that Dimitrios Pagourtzis's online research on the Columbine and other school shootings, as well as indications of violent and self-destructive thoughts, were conducted using school computers or the district's internet. Santa Fe ISD officials did not respond to requests for comments on Friday.