A judge has dismissed a significant accusation in the civil lawsuit regarding the Santa Fe High School shooting after testimony revealed the shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, stole the guns used in the attack from his parents, rather than having them knowingly provided.

The dismissed claim of negligent entrustment, which holds someone responsible for giving a dangerous item to a person who uses it unsafely, was ruled out because there was no evidence that the parents willingly gave access to their son.

In addition, the defense has proposed adding Santa Fe Independent School District as part of the lawsuit. The judge is currently considering this request. If the school district becomes a party to the lawsuit, it could face questions about its security measures and the foreseeability of the shooting.

Although the district denies the accusations, trial evidence indicates that Dimitrios Pagourtzis's online research on the Columbine and other school shootings, as well as indications of violent and self-destructive thoughts, were conducted using school computers or the district's internet. Santa Fe ISD officials did not respond to requests for comments on Friday.