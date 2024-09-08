The Brief Alexis Burch, a mother of three, lives in fear after her neighbor's dogs repeatedly enter her property, killing her chickens, lambs, and goats over the past two years. Despite securing her animals in enclosures, Burch says the dogs tore through fences damaged by Hurricane Beryl and even scaled them, resulting in $1,000 in medical costs for her injured dog. Burch is calling for action, as animal control recently picked up six of the nine dogs, but she remains afraid for her children’s safety on their dead-end road.



As a mom of 3, Alexis Burch says her neighbor's dogs from the street over are the reason she lives in fear at her own home.

"I’m one person and I can’t fight off a pack of dogs," said Alexis Burch.

Burch said her animals could not fight off the dogs either.

She lost a few animals who were killed after the dogs made their way onto her property over the last 2 years, killing her chickens and baby lambs.

"We completely secured the lambs, they were only allowed outside while were outside because they were still babies and that was completely enclosed with that hardware cloth, and they managed to tear through and pull the lambs out, and they managed to scatter them across the yard."

Burch said the lambs were in an enclosure, but a down fence from Hurricane Beryl gave the dogs easy access to her yard.

"The fence is gone due to Hurricane Beryl and this used to be a picket fence but they ripped the pickets off of the bottom of this fence and they would push their way through, and it’s not finished, and the chain link fence isn't finished, and they would just come straight through," said Burch, "I've also watched them scale her fence like climb the wire part of her fence and hop over so honestly there doesn't have to be a hole for them to get out."

Burch also told FOX 26 her dog was injured by a few of the dogs. She says his injures were about $1000 dollars in medical costs.

"They got him on the neck so he had all these gashes like lower underneath, and they were just biting his throat," said Burch.

Another neighbor who was not available sent us this surveillance video of those same dogs trying to get into her chicken coop on Saturday morning – thankfully, the chickens are safe.

Not long ago, they also killed her baby goats.

Alexis also sent us pictures showing that animal control was here on Saturday morning picking up 6 of the 9 dogs.

For now, Alexis says she just wants these dogs handled.

"I live on a dead-end road. I shouldn't be afraid to have my kids outside for a second and I’m not afraid they are going to wonder off I’m afraid they are going to wonder off I’m afraid something is going to come get them in my own yard," said Burch.