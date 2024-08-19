Santa Fe High School Shooting Trial: Jury deliberations continue Monday

Jury deliberations will continue on Monday morning in the civil trial over the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Jurors will decide whether the admitted shooter's parents, Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos, are financially liable for the 2018 shooting that left 10 people dead and 13 others injured.

Attorneys for the survivors and victims' families say the parents of Dimitrios Pagourtzis ignored multiple warning signs before the shooting and gave him easy access to their guns.

Santa Fe High School shooting victims

The attorneys for Pagourtzis' parents argue that the fault for the shooting ultimately lies with the shooter, the company that sold him the ammunition and failures of the school system.

The parents testified that they did not see any warning signs prior to the shooting and that guns were locked.

Attorneys have asked the jury to award each victim $25 million.

SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING TRIAL KEY MOMENTS:

Deliberations are set to resume at 9 on Monday morning.

The admitted shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial criminally.

The parents do not face any criminal charges.