Sam Rayburn High School student arrested after bringing weapon on campus

A student was arrested after bringing a weapon to Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena on Tuesday.

The school learned about the weapon thanks to a tip, according to Pasadena ISD.

District police arrested the student and the weapon was recovered. No one was injured.

Katherine Rearick, Sam Rayburn High's principal, says the student will be criminally charged and removed from the school for the remainder of the year.

"We will continue to do everything within our power to ensure that Sam Rayburn remains a safe environment for all students and staff," wrote Rearick.

The school is encouraging students, parents and the community to report any future incidents through the school's Anonymous Alerts system.