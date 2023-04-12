Image 1 of 6 ▼

It’s a great week for shopping at The Salvation Army's Reflections on Style Chic Boutique Sale Rochi by the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

It is a four-day pop-up sale with designer clothes, shoes, accessories, and lots of Hermes Scarves at a fraction of the cost (Chanel, Armani, Gucci, Love Shack Fancy, Escada....)

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary dug deep into their wardrobes to provide very best shopping deals from some of Houston’s finest closets.

This annual event brings the Army almost 500,000 in revenue for the four-day sale.

The Chic Boutique Showroom is located at 5125 Richmond Avenue (Formerly World Market).

The event continues through this weekend Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.