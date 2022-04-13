Salvation Army Pop-Up Charity Chic Boutique offering big labels, small price tags for 4 days

It’s that time of the year when some of Houston’s best dressed donate items from their own curated closets to help others fill theirs.

It’s the Annual Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom. A chance for consumers to help out the Houston community and pick up some fabulous chic items along the way.

The pop-up charity boutique has everything from accessories, bags, shoes, evening gowns, apparel, jackets, scarves from some of your favorite labels including Zara, Kate Spade, Armani, Chanel, Valentino and many more.

All of the money being raised from the sales will be put back into programs and services operated by the Salvation Army which includes Salvation Army shelters, homeless programs, drug, alcohol and substance abuse programs, Salvation Army Boys and Girls and others.

The free event goes through Saturday, daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 5510 Weslayan.

For more on the Houston Salvation Army, click here.