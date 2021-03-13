SAG Awards: Stream free movies, shows featuring nominees on Tubi

The 27th annual SAG Awards are in April, giving viewers plenty of time to brush up on their Hollywood knowledge with thousands of movies and shows featuring some of this year’s nominees.

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, also known as SAG-AFTRA, "represents more than 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcaster journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other professionals," according to the guild’s website.

Some believe that whoever wins at the SAG awards is an indicator for how the Oscars will pan out.

For instance, at last year’s SAG Awards, "Parasite" won Outstanding Performance by a Cast (or Ensemble) in a Motion Picture, the first foreign-language film movie to win the title. And nearly a month later, at the 2020 Oscars, "Parasite" brought home the win for best picture, again becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film.

This has happened 11 of 24 years, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 2021 SAG nominees, announced on Instagram Live, differed notably from the Golden Globe nominations announced the day before. While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association spurned films with largely non-white casts in its tops awards, the actors guild nominated a strikingly more diverse slate of nominees for its top award, best ensemble.

SAG Award. CREDIT: Screen Actors Guild press kit.

Here is a list of titles free-to-stream on Tubi that feature SAG nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

The late Chadwick Boseman is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor for his leading role in "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom."

Here are some titles that feature Boseman:

The Kill Hole (2012) (Movie) - Starring Chadwick Boseman, Billy Zane and Tory Kittles.

"An Iraq War vet is forced to pursue one of his own into the Pacific Northwest wilderness to finally confront a war crime that has haunted them both."

King of Stage: The Woodie King Jr. Story (2018) (Documentary) - Starring Woodie King Jr. and Juney Smith.

"The story of the starmaker and producer of New Federal Theatre, where Denzel Washington, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, and Debbie Allen were members."

Other nominees included Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins and more.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Viola Davis has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for her leading role in "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom."

Here are some titles that feature Davis:

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007) (Movie) - Starring Tom Selleck, Viola Davis, Jane Adams, Mimi Rogers and Reg Rogers.

"The film adaption of Robert P. Parker’s novel about a disgraced LAPD cop who gets a job as a New England police chief who finds more than he expected."

The Architect (2006) (Movie) - Starring Anthony LaPaglia, Viola Davis, Isabella Rossellini, Hayden Panettiere and Sebastian Stan.

"A struggle with potential consequences for all erupts after an activist exposes the dangers of the building an architect designed that she lives in."

Other nominees include Amy Adams, Carey Mulligan and more.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jared Leto has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor for his supporting role in "The Little Things."

Here are some titles that feature Jared Leto on Tubi:

Lonely Hearts (2007) (Movie) - Starring Salma Hayek, John Travolta, James Gandolfini, Jared Leto, Laura Dern and Scott Caan.

"A star-studded cast brings to life the story of murderers Martha Beck and Raymond Fernandez, who enticed victims through personal ads."

Mr. Nobody (2011) (Movie) - Starring Jared Leto, Sarah Polley, Diane Kruger, Rhys Ifans and Linh Dan Pham.

"A gripping story told by a 118-year-old man looking back on his life, and the alternate choices that could have lead to different loves and paths."

Chapter 27 (2007) (Movie) - Starring Jared Leto, Lindsay Lohan and Judah Friedlander.

"This biographical drama follows the mental breakdown of Mark David Chapman in the days leading up to his infamous murder of Beatle John Lennon."

For more shows and movies featuring Jared Leto, click here.

Other nominees included Daniel Kaluuya, Sacha Baron Cohen and more.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Glenn Close is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for her supporting role as Mamaw in "Hillbilly Elegy."

Here are some free titles that feature Glenn Close:

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001) (Movie) - Starring Kathy Baker, Amy Brenneman, Glenn Close, Cameron Diaz, Calista Flockhart and Holly Hunter.

"Five interweaving vignettes following a group of women, over the course of a few days, as their lives become entangled, eroded, enriched and ultimately changed forever."

The Wilde Wedding (2017) (Movie) - Starring Glenn Close, Patrick Stewart, John Malkovich, Minnie Driver and Grace Van Patten.

"The wedding of a retired movie star to her fourth husband becomes full of unintended chaos between their two families and her ex-husband’s presence."

For more shows and movies featuring Glenn Close, click here.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Delroy Lindo is nominated for his outstanding performance in the cast motion picture "Da 5 Bloods."

Here are some titles that feature Delroy Lindo:

Domino (2005) (Movie) - Starring Keira Knightley, Mickey Rourke, Edgar Ramírez, Delroy Lindo, Mena Suvari, Lucy Liu, Christopher Walken, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Macy Gray.

"Based on a true story, a bored woman becomes a bounty hunter but when an armored car is robbed, it starts a chain-reaction that may turn deadly."

Malicious (2018) (Movie) - Starring Josh Stewart, Bojana Novakovic, Delroy Lindo and Melissa Bolona.

"As a young college professor and his pregnant wife prepare for the birth of their first child, a sinister supernatural force takes over their home."

The Blood of Heroes (1989) (Movie) - Starring Rutger Hauer, Joan Chen, Vincent DOnofrio, Delroy Lindo, Anna Katarina, Gandhi MacIntyre, Justin Monjo, Aaron Martin, Casey Huang and Quang Dinh.

"A Mad Max-esque post apocalyptic world provides the backdrop for a brutal, futuristic game resembling football. Rutger Hauer plays a disgraced former star leading a ragtag group of Juggers to one of the remaining Nine Cities for glory and redemption."

For more shows and movies featuring Delroy Lindo, click here.

Others included in the cast of "Da 5 Bloods" include Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno and many more.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Ethan Hawke is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in "The Good Lord Bird."

Here are some titles featuring Ethan Hawke you can watch for free:

24 Hours to Live (2017) (Movie) - Starring Ethan Hawke, Qing Xu, Paul Anderson, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Boltt, Rutger Hauer and Tanya van Graan.

"A former special-ops soldier, turned mercenary, is given one last shot at redemption on a non-stop,danger-packed mission, on which his life depends."

What Doesn't Kill You (2008) (Movie) - Starring Ethan Hawke, Mark Ruffalo, Amanda Peet and Donnie Wahlberg.

"Two childhood friends from South Boston turn to crime as a way to get by, ultimately causing a strain in their personal lives and their friendship."

Juliet, Naked (2018) (Movie) - Starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke and Chris O'Dowd.

"Annie’s boyfriend Duncan’s obsession with musician Tucker Crowe takes an odd turn when Annie develops a relationship with the rocker."

For more movies and shows featuring Ethan Hawke, click here.

Other nominees included Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Grant and more.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Nicole Kidman is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role in "The Undoing."

Here are some titles that feature Nicole Kidman:

The Paperboy (2012) (Movie) - Starring Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman, David Oyelowo and John Cusack.

"A Miami reporter returns to his sultry hometown to dredge up the facts surrounding the case of a death row inmate, who may in fact be innocent."

Trespass (2011) (Movie) - Starring Nicolas Cage and Nicole Kidman.

"When thieves invade the upscale home of a clever diamond dealer and his wife and take them hostage, the captives must rely on their wits to survive."

Strangerland (2015) (Movie) - Starring Nicole Kidman, Joseph Fiennes and Hugo Weaving.

"A couple’s dull life in an outback town is rocked, rumors fly, and a desperate search begins, when their teenage children disappear into the desert."

For more movies and shows featuring Nicole Kidman, click here.

Other nominees include Kerry Washington, Cate Blanchett and more.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown has been nominated for Oustanding Performance by a Male Actor in the drama series "This is Us."

Here are some movies available on Tubi:

The Suspect (2014) (Movie) - Starring Mekhi Phifer, Sterling K. Brown, William Sadler, James McCaffrey and Rebecca Creskoff.

"Tensions and racial politics erupt in an all-white town after an armed robbery puts two black strangers and their real identities into question."

For more movies and shows featuring Brown, click here.

Other nominees include Jason Bateman, Josh O’Conner and more.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson is nominated for Oustanding Performance by a Female Actor in the hit Netflix drama series, "The Crown."

Here are some free movies and shows you can watch featuring Anderson on Tubi:

The Fall (2013) (Show) - Starring Gillian Anderson, Jamie Dornan, Aisling Franciosi, John Lynch and Niamh McGrady.

"The acclaimed crime series about a grim and gripping battle of wits between a brazen serial killer and a top-notch detective out to stop him."

Shadow Dancer (2013) (Movie) - Starring Clive Owen, Andrea Riseborough, Gillian Anderson, Aidan Gillen and Domhnall Gleeson.

"A single mother, arrested for an IRA bombing plot, returns to Belfast as a British informant and soon finds herself in grave danger."

For more titles featuring Anderson, click here.

Other nominees include Laura Linney, Julia Garner and more.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Eugene Levy, famously known for his recent role in the breakout show, "Schitt’s Creek," has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Johnny Rose.

Here are some titles that feature Levy:

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2012) (Movie) - Starring Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy, Denise Richards, John Amos and Doris Roberts.

"The law’s takedown of a Wall Street banker who ran a Ponzi scheme is nothing compared to having to live with his family in hiding at Madea’s house!"

Stay Tuned (1992) (Movie) - Starring John Ritter, Pam Dawber, Eugene Levy, Heather McComb and Jeffrey Jones.

"A married couple’s life goes haywire when they’re sucked into a hellish TV set and must survive the twisted versions of shows they’re placed into."

Repli-Kate (2002) (Movie) - Starring Ali Landry, James Roday, Desmond Askew and Eugene Levy.

"Two young science geeks accidentally clone a pretty journalist, then decide to create their ideal woman, who loves, beer, football, and frat parties."

For more shows and movies featuring Eugene Levy, click here.

Other nominees include Daniel Levy (Eugene’s son), Jason Sudekis and more.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate is nominated for Oustanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as Jen Harding in Netflix’s "Dead to Me."

Here are some titles that feature Christina Applegate:

Crash Pad (2017) (Movie) - Starring Domhnall Gleeson, Christina Applegate, Thomas Haden Church and Nina Dobrev.

"A romantic young man falls for an older woman, only to discover she’s married. When he befriends her husband, unexpected hilarity ensues."

For more shows and movies featuring Applegate, click here.

Other nominees include Catherine O’Hara, Kaley Cuoco and more.

The SAG Awards takes place on April 4.

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

