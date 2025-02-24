The Brief A male suspect is dead after crashing a vehicle into a tree during a pursuit involving Houston Police Department officers. Officers attempted to pull the suspect over after realizing the plates on the Infiniti were stolen Chrysler plates. HPD Internal Affairs will investigate the crash as an in-custody death.



A short police pursuit turned deadly after the suspect crashed the vehicle they were driving into a tree in the Greater Uptown area.

Houston Police Department Lieutenant J.P. Horelica reports the pursuit lasted around two minutes.

Suspect killed in S Voss Road crash

What we know:

Around 2:30 a.m., HPD officers spotted a black Infiniti near Unity Drive and Richmond Avenue with stolen Chrysler plates.

Deadly crash on S Voss Road (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

The vehicle turned off it's lights and sped away from the officers when they attempted to pull the vehicle over, Lt. Horelica said.

Officers report the vehicle turned northbound on Hillcroft Avenue which turned into S Voss Road.

Houston police officials say the chase reached speeds of up to 80 mph. At some point, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree in the 1400 block of S Voss Road near a Whole Foods Market.

Deadly crash on S Voss Road (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

After crashing, Lt. Horelica says the vehicle caught fire, but the suspect remained inside. Authorities attempted to get him out, but were unable to.

Houston Fire Department units arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire. They pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to Lt. Horelica, the crash is being tested as an in-custody death and critical incident. HPD Internal Affairs will be investigating.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time. HPD reports the plates were stolen but no word on if the vehicle was also stolen.