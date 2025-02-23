North Harris County: Man killed in shooting inside girlfriend's apartment; suspect on the run, officials say

The Brief The shooting happened Saturday night inside an apartment on Cypress Station Drive. The victim allegedly got into an altercation with a man inside his girlfriend's apartment. The suspect shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.



A man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside his girlfriend's apartment in northern Harris County, according to officials.

505 Cypress Station shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times inside an apartment. Paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

According to Sgt. Sidney Miller, the victim was at the apartment to visit his girlfriend, who was there with a female friend.

When he arrived at the apartment, he got into an altercation with another man who was also at the apartment. The altercation then escalated to the shooting.

Sgt. Miller says the suspect has only been described as a Black male who was possibly wearing a white hoodie and left the scene in a blue or dark-colored sedan.

At the scene, officials say the two witnesses were interviewed to help determine the circumstances of the shooting.

What we don't know:

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified at this time. Sgt. Miller said a family came to the scene to try to confirm the victim's identity.

Investigators are also looking into whether the victim also fired shots during the altercation.

Call with information

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call one of the following:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)