RV rentals continue to rise this summer, as more families look to save money on vacations.

Brittany Kay, owner of Texas RV Adventures in Spring, showed us several RV models that can sleep multiple people, have fully functional kitchens and bathrooms, and two to three air conditioners to keep travelers cool. Higher-end models include TV's and dishwashers.

She says her staff teaches first-time RV renters how to drive one and recommends they start with a shorter trip within the state.

With an average plane fare of $260 per person, plus hotel, rental car, restaurant, and pet boarding costs, a 4-day vacation for a family of four can top $4,000.

Forbes reports RV rentals can start as low as $100 a night, which includes lodging for people and pets, and the ability to prepare meals. A 4-day RV trip could cut the cost for a family of four in half.