Russell Stover Chocolates issues recall after candy mix-up prompts allergy alert

article

Russell Stover Chocolates is voluntarily recalling its sugar-free peanut butter cups in 2.4 oz packaging due to the potential for undeclared pecans.

The company is concerned that some packages may instead contain its Sugar Free Pecan Delights.

The recall was issued after customers complained about the mix-up. The company blames the error on a third party co-packing company.

RELATED: Eye ointment used for dry eyes recalled over risk of infection, blindness

The issue is concerning for those who may have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans that can cause oa serious or life-threatening reaction. However, no illnesses or allergenic reactions have been reported in connection to the recall.

The company said the peanut butter cups were distributed nationwide.

The impact products are labeled with Best Before dates of 01MAY23 and 01JUN23 and UPC of 077260096937 with Lot code(s): K0521, K0321, K0421, L2122, L2221, L2321.

RELATED: Hyundai recalls 65,000 cars over possible exploding seatbelt pretensioners

Consumers who have brought the product can contact the company directly for a voucher or replacement.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.