Round Top Film Festival to feature 40 films, Nov. 7-10

By
Published  November 6, 2024 1:20pm CST
Texas - The inaugural Round Top Film Festival takes place this weekend in the Texas Hill Country.

The event features 40 films along with panels and parties to kick off the festival.

Located just 80 miles west of Houston, the city of Round Top is nationally renowned for its antiquing scene, fashionable shopping, restaurants and boutique hotels.

For more information go to www.roundtopfilm.org 