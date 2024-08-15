"Your worst day is our every day, and we have to not take it home with us," said Taylor Vasquez, Director of Emergency Communications for the Rosenberg Police Department.

"Every day is something different," said dispatcher Kristy McKinney. "Over 19 and a half years, I've heard it all."

In her almost two decades as a dispatcher, she's helped countless people. Now, Kristy is the one needing help.

"Six and a half years ago, I was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease," she said. "I found out through blood work I basically need a kidney."

"It amazes me every day what she goes through on a personal level, and she never brings it to work," Taylor said. "She's been through so much the last few years. She's been wheelchair bound, she's been on crutches, she's been in a boot. She's had countless surgeries, she continues to work everyday, and she is not a problem child of mine."

"Unfortunately, some of my family members, they have their own pre-existing conditions, so they are unable to donate," Kristy said. "Anyone who even thinks about helping me out, that would be wonderful."

"As much good as Kristy puts out, I really hope in my heart that someone would return that to her," said Taylor.

