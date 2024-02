No matter, if you’re young or old, short or tall, big or little love can’t catch us all with our pants down.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Even if it’s not real love, some people still want to feel something, but don’t let your desperation lead you into being broke.

Click the video above for the full story.