Rodeo Houston ticket refunds and scholarships

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been cut short because of Coronavirus COVID-19.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and local health officials made the announcement at a joint conference Wednesday afternoon.

It's the first time in HLSR history that it has been shut down after opening 88 years ago.

Many attendees are now asking about refunds and whether or not scholarships will still be handed out.

If tickets were purchased through StubHub, you will receive a refund. The company's website states:

Like all of us here at StubHub, I know that you are a fan of live experiences, whether it be sports, concerts, theatre or comedy. The current state of affairs – specifically the evolving situation due to COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) – has likely led to questions about what happens if an event gets canceled or postponed. I want to assure you that StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee protects every purchase – the ticket you’ve purchased on our site will get you into the event or your money back. And StubHub’s award-winning customer service is on standby to help with any issues or concerns.

Officials with HLSR have not disclosed how they are going to handle refunds for tickets purchased through them, but they did confirm they are keeping their commitment to the scholarship funds.

Currently, more than 2,300 students are on Rodeo scholarships, attending more than 80 different Texas colleges and universities. The value of these scholarships is more than $50 million.

Since the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo began presenting scholarships in 1957, it has exceeded $500 million in its total commitment to support Texas youth and educational programs. This year it was committing more than $27 million. The Rodeo has presented more than 19,000 scholarships since the first scholarship was awarded.