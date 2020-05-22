Ride to Recovery, Galveston style

Julie Tran, owner of Seawall Souvenirs and Bike Rental is excited to back in business and putting smiles on the faces of customers as they pedal away on their beach cruisers. What started as a seven day shut down, turned into almost two months of struggling to stay afloat. They are now open for the busy Memorial Day weekend with extra safety measures in place, such as face masks and disinfecting bikes before and after each rental. As Julie put it, "It's summertime...we've got to keep our summer going!"