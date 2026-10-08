Richmond Assistant Police Chief promoted to Chief of Police

The Brief The City of Richmond and the Richmond Police Department have announced who will be the top cop of the department. According to a release, Dixie Brzozowski, who was the Assistant Police Chief of the Richmond Police Department for the past 12 years, has been promoted to Chief of Police. Brzozowski brings 34 years of dedicated service to the role in the Richmond Police Department.



The City of Richmond and the Richmond Police Department have announced who will be the top cop of the department.

What we know:

According to a release, Dixie Brzozowski, who was the Assistant Police Chief of the Richmond Police Department for the past 12 years, has been promoted to Chief of Police.

Dixie Brzozowski

Brzozowski brings 34 years of dedicated service to the role in the Richmond Police Department.

Brzozowski is the first woman to serve as Police Chief for the city and the 11th Chief of Police.

Officials said her appointment officially takes effect on Monday, October 12.

What they're saying:

"Richmond's officers are deeply committed to serving our community," said Chief Brzozowski in a news release. "Every conversation and interaction we have with our residents reinforces why we do this work and strengthens the trust we have built. I am honored to step into this role and look forward to leading the outstanding team we have developed."