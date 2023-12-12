Echoing their commitment to the Palestinian cause, Rice University's Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) are spearheading a sit-in at Houston City Hall today at 1:30 P.M. This student-led initiative seeks to intensify calls for an immediate and lasting ceasefire to halt what they label as Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Along with their coalition partners, Rice SJP aims to ensure these demands are heard and acknowledged. Rice University SJP says they aim to amplify the voices advocating for Palestinian rights and influence policy toward a just and equitable resolution.

The sit-in invites community members to join in solidarity, emphasizing the need for a united front. The event serves as a poignant manifestation of the ongoing #shutitdown campaign for Palestine. It challenges Israel's actions in Gaza and expresses dissent against the U.S. government's stance on the matter.

The student movement doesn't stop there. Saturday becomes a pivotal date for another gathering at Houston's City Hall. This gathering reinforces the call for justice and a resolution to the ongoing crisis.