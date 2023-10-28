It’s a sweet job.

Video of a man handing out gummy worms to Rice Owls football players on the sidelines during a game has gone viral, and now he’s getting some extra recognition.

The video was recorded during the Owls’ October 19 game against the University of Tulsa, which Rice won 42-10. It was shared on Twitter with the hashtag "GummyWormGuy" and now has more than 1.4 million views.

After achieving viral fame, Rice University unmasked the mysterious man and identified him as Rice Athletics intern Daniel Domian.

In a story shared by the university, head strength and conditioning coach Hans Straub said the staff started feeding players gummy-based snacks to help counter cramping and carbohydrate deficiencies during games, after trying other methods.

Now, candy brand Trolli is celebrating the "Gummy Worm Guy" by giving out free gummy worms to the first 2,000 students at the Rice Owls football game on Saturday against Tulane.

That’s 137 pounds of gummy worms for this weekend’s game for players and students, and another 68 pounds for the rest of the season.

Photo courtesy Ferrara Candy Company

Trolli also gave Domain a custom Trolli Worm Guy Hat and Gummy Worm Bag duffle bag.