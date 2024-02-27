A retired police sergeant from New Jersey who recently lived in Texas City was sentenced for sharing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 50-year-old Ryan N. Curving pleaded guilty to the charges on Aug. 22, 2023, and will have to serve 10 years in federal prison after a hearing on Tuesday. After his term is complete, he will have to serve 10 years on supervised release and comply with requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. Curving will have to register as a sex offender.

Court documents state Curving, a retired New Jersey Police Department sergeant sent child pornography to five other people through Kik messenger. The videos allegedly showed the victims being sexually abused.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Curving joined a Kik chat group known for sharing child pornography, pictures of relatives, and talking about fantasies of familial sexual abuse. The 50-year-old became known to law enforcement after using his account to distribute child pornography.

On Dec. 6, 2022, a search warrant was executed at his home and he admitted to downloading and sending child pornography to other Kik users and being curious about child pornography for two years, officials said.

Curving admitted to authorities he made a second Kik account to continue his behavior after the termination of his first one after administrators found child pornography in it.

Court records state Curving will also have to pay a $5,000 assessment to the Justice for Victims Trafficking Act and a $5,000 assessment to the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act.

"Curving hid behind a computer and watched helpless minor children being raped and abused," said Hamdani. "It is deplorable that someone who worked as an officer for 25 years and took an oath to serve and protect the public, did just the opposite. This sentence demonstrates our dedication to holding anyone – regardless of their background – accountable for their part in the exchange of images that do nothing more than harm innocent lives."

Curving was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility which is still to be determined.