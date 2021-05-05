Restaurants, bars, food trucks, and caterers struggling to stay afloat through the pandemic can now apply for federal Restaurant Revitalization grants, according to a White House official.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher tells us eligible restaurants can receive up to $10 million in grants that can be used for any restaurant expense.

This is due to President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, which includes $28.6 billion for these grants.

It's on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the portal will remain open until the funds run out.

For the first 21 days, the SBA will prioritize requests from small businesses run by women, veterans, or people from economically and socially disadvantaged groups.

Restaurants that have permanently closed, have more than 20 locations, or are publicly traded are not eligible.

Click HERE to apply.

