Houston apartment complex residents relieved after nearly 72 hours without water

Residents at the Nantucket at Fannin Station in Houston got relief on Monday after going nearly 72 hours without water.

Residents told us they had to go the extra mile to stay clean.

"So you got kids that are in the hallway that didn’t go to school today. I didn’t go to work today. I’m working from home today. I had to work from home yesterday, so it’s been a nightmare," said one resident who did not want to be mentioned.

One neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, says her patience was running thin after CenterPoint came out Saturday to attempt and restore water at the Nantucket apartment complex that sits on Fannin.

"We were told that waste management came over and hit a line, which was also the electricity. So when they hit the electricity, the power went out, of course, but also the water pumps that we have here are electrical, so the water pumps went out as well," said an anonymous resident.

The electricity was restored Saturday for those who lost power, but the water and elevators were out until Monday.

Residents shared multiple text messages from the property manager from Saturday to Sunday saying water should be on soon, but it was not. The first text was at 7 in the morning, stating that they were aware of the initial water and power outage, informing residents about what caused it, and that Centerpoint is working to fix the issue.

There was another just before noon Saturday stating that power was restored, but the water pump and the elevators were still out, informing them that Centerpoint was working to fix the issue.

However, a little after 5 p.m. on Saturday, another text from the property manager was sent out stating an electrician was going to have to solve the issue.

A follow-up text was sent from the property manager to residents just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday stating that an electrician would be on site at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

"Which was yesterday, Sunday, and once he came out, we would probably have water again by 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., and we did not have water yesterday. This morning, today is Monday, and we wake up for work, still no water." said the anonymous resident.

One neighbor also sent us a text message that was sent on Sunday just before 2:30 stating the electrician have done their job. However, they could not reach Centerpoint, stating, "All numbers for the electric company are busy."

We did reach out to the property managers and owners. They sent us the following statement:

We did reach out to CenterPoint on Monday afternoon, and they told us they were working to get us some answers. But just before 4 p.m., we were near the property when we saw Centerpoint trucks arrive and the water was restored.