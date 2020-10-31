Residents enjoy safe trick-or-treating in Houston amid Covid-19 pandemic

Parents are doing their best to maintain some normalcy this Halloween, ditching trick or treating for trunk or treating this year. While they may miss some traditions, they're also finding some changes to be for the better.



Staff from feeder campuses dished out candy to cars at the drive-through at Worthing Early College High School.



Although the school’s Trunk or Treat is an annual event, for the first year, kids were required to stay in their cars to get their treats.



Parents would then pull around the building to find 300 hundred boxes of food, hundreds of free books, and Covid-19 testing.



"They’ve been out of school, so they need to get back to the education thing,” says parent Donte Tyler. “I appreciate the books, more than the candy!”

The giveaway is a 2020 twist on the holiday that usually focuses on the sweet stuff, but the ongoing needs of local families remain.



"We're truly blessed to bless others with these resources,” says Worthing Principal Everett Hare Sr. “With the restrictions of the pandemic, we wanted to make it special. For us it just makes a difference."



A similar socially-distanced setup was going on at the same time not far away at the Sunnyside Multi-service Center. There, Ivy Leaf Farms partnered with Houston Complete Communities and Councilwoman Carolyn Evans-Shabazz for a drive through pumpkin patch, where the pumpkins were brought to the cars along with free treat bags.

Smiling trunk or treaters were happy that Halloween hadn't been cancelled for everyone, saying they'll take making adjustments over missing out any year.



"I'm just grateful to be able to do something with them,” says parent Khanira Smith. “So it made it just as good as trick or treating!"