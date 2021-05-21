Expand / Collapse search
US Rep. Debbie Dingell hospitalized for emergency surgery

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Updated 14 hours ago
FOX 2 Detroit

Reports: Debbie Dingell hospitalized

FOX 2 - US Rep. Debbie Dingell underwent emergency surgery for a perforated ulcer Friday night, according to her spokesperson.

She is said to be recovering post-surgery at this time. The Dearborn Democrat represents the 12th District, which includes Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

"Today, Congresswoman Dingell underwent emergency surgery on a perforated ulcer at George Washington University Hospital," said Mackenzie Smith, her spokesperson. "The procedure was successful and she is recovering well. For the next few days she will be recovering at the hospital."

After jaw surgery earlier this year and after declining to take opioids, Dingell has used NSAIDs to manage pain and discomfort, Smith said.

"Always a hard worker and clear communicator, she insisted on using her experience as a cautionary tale that NSAIDs can be harmful," she added.

Dingell, 67, has served in office since 2015, winning the seat filled by her late husband, John Dingell, who holds the record for being the longest-serving member of Congress.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.