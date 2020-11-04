Rep. Crenshaw says President Trump's demand for ballot oversight is justified

As President Donald Trump demands a re-count in Wisconsin and filed lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Houston Congressman Dan Crenshaw spoke out forcefully in support of the President's demand for oversight and review.

"When something is this tight, here's the bottom line, both sides have to trust the rules of the game," said Crenshaw.

And Crenshaw says because of the pandemic, rules regarding deadlines and the delivery of mail-in and absentee ballots have been loosened in the name of public health.

The Texas Congressman suspects ulterior motives, especially in Democratically controlled states.

"These same people making these same arguments go stand in line at a grocery store two or three times a week. They know it's a false talking point. They like a looser game because it's harder to catch cheaters. They like that," said Crenshaw.

While Crenshaw is not alleging fraud in the targeted swing states, he is saying that in an election this consequential, the call for additional oversight and legal review is completely justified.

"This is playing with fire. It always has been and now we are going to live with it because people don't trust what's going on. They don't trust the rules of the game. They say your party is in charge. You are not letting us observe and now we are mad. This is the last thing Americans deserve. It really is," said Crenshaw.

The President's critics suspect these lawsuits are a foundation for a Trump legal challenge of the entire election if Joe Biden reaches 270 electoral votes and is declared the winner.