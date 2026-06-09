Teen dead, another injured after shooting in north Harris County

The Brief A teen was pronounced dead at a hospital after being found shot in north Harris County. Another teen was reportedly shot and later released from the hospital. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies say there was a disturbance between the teens before shots were fired.



One teen is dead and another injured after a shooting at a home in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deadly shooting involving two teens

What we know:

Deputies were called to a home on Remington Ridge in a neighborhood just north of the Greenspoint area around 11 p.m., officials said.

Two teen males were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to nearby hospitals in critical condition. One teen was pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff reported.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies say there was a disturbance between a 15 and 18-year-old before shots were fired.

The 18-year-old has been treated and released from the hospital, according to reports from a deputy.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

At this time, the circumstances behind the shooting are unknown.

The identity of those involved has not been released.