Relative seeks justice 56 years after 23-year-old woman's murder in Galveston

The Brief Mary Ellen Robinson was murdered on Wednesday, May 13, 1970. A relative is still searching for answers years later. Alycia Randazzo was pleasantly surprised when a 76-page case file showed up after she filed an open records request.



What happened to Mary Ellen Robinson on Wednesday, May 13, 1970, made headlines in the Galveston Daily News.

"She sounds like she was very nice, very funny—similar to my grandpa," said Alycia Randazzo.

Obviously, Alycia never knew her grandfather's sister. She only knew Mary Ellen was beaten and sexually attacked near 98th Street and Seawall Boulevard.

"My grandpa and grandma went down to Galveston about 10 years ago," said Alycia. "They went to the police station, 'we’re here to learn what happened.'"

Alycia says her grandparents were told all the evidence had been lost in a hurricane. She was pleasantly surprised when a 76-page case file showed up after she filed an open records request with the Galveston PD.

What happened to Mary Ellen Robinson?

The typed report states Mary Ellen and her roommate were both in the process of packing and had been doing so the night before she was attacked.

Seven boxes of packed clothes were found in Mary Ellen's car, ready to be taken to the Railway Express office the same day she was attacked.

Search for justice continues

Getting justice 56 years later isn't likely, but it is not impossible.

"If something happened to me, I would want people to know about me and what I went through," Alycia said. "Those last moments are probably really lonely."