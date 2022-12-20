Regional Silver Alert issued for missing Houston-area man

The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Regional Silver Alert for a missing man from the Houston area.

Dickinson police are searching for 86-year-old Freeman Holmes.

Freeman Holmes (Source: Texas Center for the Missing)

Holmes was last seen in the 1200 block of Oak Hollow Drive in Dickinson Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Holmes is described as a white male, 6' tall, 148 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue or gray polo shirt and blue jean pants.

Authorities said Holmes is driving a 2014 Black Ford F-150 2-door pickup truck bearing Texas license plate JXT5006.

Officials said the last known direction of travel, according to the vehicle on board GPS, was west on Interstate 10 from the Pasadena area.

Officials added Holmes has been diagnosed with dementia and is in need of his medication.

If you have any information on Holmes whereabouts, contact the Dickinson Police Department at (281) 337-4700 extension 160.