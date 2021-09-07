Regional Silver Alert canceled for elderly man reported missing

article

UPDATE: The Texas Center for the missing is reporting that Gene Earl Collum was found safe. The regional Silver Alert has been canceled.

---------------------------------

The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston regional Silver Alert for a missing elderly man.



Authorities are looking for Gene Earl Collum, 78.



Collum was last seen on Tuesday, September 7, around 5:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Cross Country Drive in Atascocita.

Collum was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt and blue jeans.



He was last seen driving a 2015 silver Hyundai Genesis bearing Texas Tag HHR4384.

We’re told Collum has been diagnosed with dementia and is in need of his medication.



Anyone with information concerning Collum’s whereabouts should contact the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office at (281) 376-3472.

