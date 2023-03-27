article

The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 6-month-old Summer Moore.

Officials said Moore was last seen on Monday afternoon around 5:10 p.m. in the 7400 block of Alabonson.

Summer is described as a Black female, 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Houston Police Department believes Summer is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Anyone with information on Summer's whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600 or call 911.