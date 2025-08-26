Recording device found in restroom at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands; employee terminated

The Brief Authorities say a recording device was found in the restroom at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center. An active investigation is still underway. Memorial Hermann says an employee was terminated for "unacceptable behavior."



The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a recording device was found in a restroom at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, and they are searching for anyone who believes they may be a victim.

Recording device found in restroom

What we know:

According to the sheriff’s office, an employee alerted administrators on Aug. 22 that they found a recording device in a unisex restroom. Administrators notified law enforcement.

The device was turned over to the sheriff’s office’s Major Crimes Unit, and they are investigating.

"Memorial Hermann is fully cooperating with the MCSO Major Crimes Unit during this investigation. In addition to assisting law enforcement, the hospital has initiated a thorough search for any other devices that may have been installed within the facility," the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the person who put the device in the restroom.

What they're saying:

In a statement on Monday, Memorial Hermann said, "We are aware of deeply concerning information regarding unacceptable behavior by an employee at our Woodlands campus. The employee has been terminated. Upon discovery, we took swift action and engaged the appropriate authorities. Our System has zero tolerance for such conduct, and we take these matters very seriously. The safety and privacy of our workforce, patients and visitors are our top priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation and cannot comment further at this time."

Investigation continues

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office says it will provide updates as more information becomes available, including the timeframe the device was in the restroom and information that can help identify victims.

What you can do:

If you think you might be a victim of the recording, email mhtwtips@mctx.org with your name and reliable contact information so detectives can easily reach you.