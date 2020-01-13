Recognizing the signs of human trafficking

Are you or someone you know being trafficked? Is human trafficking happening in your community? Recognizing potential red flags and knowing the indicators of human trafficking is a key step in identifying more victims and helping them find the assistance they need. The National Human Trafficking Hotline provides this list of signs: Bear in mind that not all indicators will be present in all situations The type of trafficking and the content or environment are all important to take into account.

Common Work and Living Conditions: The individual(s) in question

Is not free to leave or come and go at will

Is under 18 and is providing commercial sex acts

Is in the commercial sex industry and has a pimp / manager

Is unpaid, paid very little, or paid only through tips

Works excessively long and/or unusual hours

Is not allowed breaks or suffers under unusual restrictions at work

Owes a large debt and is unable to pay it off

Was recruited through false promises concerning the nature and conditions of his/her work

High-security measures exist in the work and/or living locations (e.g. opaque windows, boarded up windows, bars on windows, barbed wire, security cameras, etc.)

Is living and working on site

Experiences verbal or physical abuse by their supervisor

Is not given proper safety equipment

Is not paid directly

Is forced to meet daily quotas

Poor Mental Health or Abnormal Behavior The individual(s) in question

Is fearful, anxious, depressed, submissive, tense, or nervous/paranoid

Exhibits unusually fearful or anxious behavior after bringing up law enforcement or immigration officials

Shows signs of substance use or addiction

Poor Physical Health

Shows signs of poor hygiene, malnourishment, and/or fatigue

Shows signs of physical and/or sexual abuse, physical restraint, confinement, or torture

Lack of Control

Has few or no personal possessions

Is frequently monitored

Is not in control of their own money, financial records, or bank account

Is not in control of their own identification documents (ID or passport)

Is not allowed or able to speak for themselves (a third party may insist on being present and/or translating)

Other

Claims of just visiting and inability to clarify where they are staying/address

Lack of knowledge of whereabouts and/or do not know what city he/she is in

Appear to have lost sense of time

Shares scripted, confusing, or inconsistent stories

Protects the person who may be hurting them or minimizes abuse

This list is not exhaustive and represents only a selection of possible indicators. The red flags in this list may not be present in all trafficking cases. Each individual indicator should be taken in context, not be considered in isolation, nor should be taken as “proof” that human trafficking is occurring. Additionally, cultural differences should also be considered.

Note: According to federal law, any minor under the age of 18 engaging in commercial sex is a victim of sex trafficking, regardless of the presence of force, fraud, or coercion.

If you believe you are a victim of human trafficking or may have information about a potential trafficking situation, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888 . If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 911.