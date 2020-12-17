Recipe: Super-charged high roller steak sandwich
It seems like every celebrity chef, including FOX's own Gordon Ramsay, has a high-end steakhouse in Las Vegas. And in Los Angeles, there's a famous fast-food chain that definitely knows the "ins and outs" of the burger business.
That gave Dr. BBQ an idea and inspired him to grill up a delicious sizzlin' sandwich for this week's Chargers-Raiders Thursday Night Football matchup.
He says the special sauce on this steak sandwich is also the perfect topping for traditional homemade burgers.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 thin cut ribeye steaks, about 8 ounces each
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
- Oil
Advertisement
- 4 hamburger buns
- 4 slices American cheese
Spread
- ½ cup Mayo
- 3 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 tablespoons finely minced white onion
- 2 tablespoons Dill pickle relish
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- 4 leaves lettuce
- 4 thin slices tomato
- 4 thin slices raw onion
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Prepare a griddle or large skillet to cook over medium high heat.
- Cut the steaks in half and season them with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl combine the spread ingredients and whisk until blended. Set aside
- Place the buns, cut side down on the griddle. Cook until toasted brown. Set aside.
- Drizzle a little oil on the griddle, then add the steaks. Cook until well browned, about 3 to 4 minutes. Flip the steaks and top each with a slice of cheese. Cook another 3 to 4 minutes until the steaks are cook to your desired degree of doneness and the cheese is melted.
- Spread a layer of spread on the bottom bun, then top it with a leaf of lettuce and a slice of tomato. Add a piece of steak and a slice of onion. Add the bun top and serve.
- To make a double, just use two pieces of steak and add the onion in between them.
Makes four servings