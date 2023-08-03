RECALL: Philips volunatarily recall baby monitors, risk of battery overheating

A consumer alert for parents as Philips voluntarily is recalling baby monitors, specifically the Philips Avent Digital Video Baby monitor.

These models were produced between January 2016-January 2020.

The products affected are: SCD630 and SCD843.

The company says there’s a low risk that the battery in the parent unit may overheat while plugged into the electrical outlet.

CHECK TO SEE IF YOURS IS AFFECTED:

Check the Product Type Number. This is located on the bottom of the parent unit of the baby monitor. Identify the production date code on the parent unit. This is found on a sticker printed on the bottom of the parent unit. If your product is affected, you should stop using the baby monitor and unplug it from the electrical outlet.