Among the challenges for a lot of home-owners, after Hurricane Beryl, is making repairs to their property. If that includes replacing a fence, the wait may take a while.

William Ferguson is a Sugar Land city councilman, who also owns Fort Harris Fence Company. His business is among several that have been busy replacing and repairing fences that came apart in the hurricane.

"There were a lot of fences that needed to be replaced before the storm," he says. People, economically, just hadn't made those decisions (and) the storm helped them make that decision. For those still waiting for fence repairs, get in line.

Companies, like Ferguson's have fielded hundreds of calls in the last week, and it will take time getting to them, "The phones are blowing up, because there is so much wind damage from this particular storm. And, then, the supply chain's broken; you can't get the lumber you need; the list goes on and on, so it's overwhelming." He says the average wait will take 6–8 weeks, for some people.



For those who can't wait, there is always the DIY option. Big box stores, like Lowe's and Home Depot, should have the necessary supplies, but do a little YouTube research, if you've never done it before. Also, check HOA requirements in your neighborhood, for fence size and type, and call 811 to mark buried utilities, before you dig, so you don't hit anything sensitive.



Finally, be prepared for the cost. In Houston, the average price for fence construction is just over $33, per foot.



