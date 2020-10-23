Rebound and Recovery - Who's hiring?

Home care nurses are in high demand in Houston.

U.S. jobless claims dropped to 787,000 this week, but layoffs remain high. There are plenty of Texans looking for work, so here's a breakdown of who's hiring.

Brightstar Care is looking for skilled nurses to join its in-home care business. THey've seen an increased need during the pandemic, especially for patients who are afraid of going to a hospital or families afraid they won't be able to visit because of COVID-19 restrictions. For more information visit https://www.brightstarcare.com/careers

CVS Health is looking to fill hundreds of jobs in Texas ahead of the fall and winter when COVID-19 cases and the Flu are expected to increase. A majority of the new roles are for full and part-time pharmacy technicians. They are looking for licensed technicians to work from home to assist with customer service.https://jobs.cvshealth.com/Home/internship?prefilters=none&CloudSearchLocation=none&CloudSearchValue=none

For those who've been laid off from the oil and gas industry. The Lone Star state's largest energy trade group has launched an online career center. The Texas Oil and Gas Association will offer free resume reviews and writing resources. Interview tips and career advancement tools are also available. https://careers.txoga.org/