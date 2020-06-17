Rayshard Brooks' widow reacts to officers being charged in his death

article

Attorneys for Rayshard Brooks' family said they are not celebrating and that this is just "step one" after the two officers involved in his death were charged.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon after the charges were announced, Brooks' widow Tomika Miller was in tears, saying that hearing what her husband went through "hurt real bad" and that she hoped justice is served, especially this close to Father's Day.

"How do you get justice for a little girl who, every day on her birthday from now on, will remember that as the day she found out her dad died?" Attorney Justin Miller said.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced the charges against former Atlanta Police Department Officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot Brooks twice during incident at a southwest Atlanta Wendy's, and Officer Devin Brosnan at a press conference on Wednesday.

Rolfe is facing 11 charges including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brosnan has been charged one county of aggravated assault and two counts of violating his oath of office.

Speaking on Wednesday, Howard said that Brooks never presented himself as a threat and argued the two officers violated multiple department policies, including not telling Brooks that he was under arrest for DUI as well as firing a Taser and shots when Brooks was running away.

Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, has been charged with felony murder and other charges. Officer Devin Brosnan has been charged with three counts and is now working as a witness for the state.

Howard said that for two minutes and 12 seconds after Rolfe shot Brooks, the former officer and Brosnan did not provide medical aid. Footage showed Rolfe kick the injured man and Brosnan stepped on his shoulder while Brooks was down on the ground, the district attorney said.

"What you saw and what we all saw was one officer standing on a man who was dying and then one other officer kick a man - literally kicking him while he was down," Miller said.

Brooks’ death inflamed raw emotions in Atlanta and across the U.S. following the May 25 police custody killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

After protests, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who joined the department as a beat officer in 1995, resigned. Rolfe was fired from the police force on Sunday. Brosnan was placed on administrative duty.

If convicted, Rolfe could be sentenced to life without parole or the death penalty.

Family says Rayshard Brooks was celebrating daughter's birthday before his death

Rayshard Brooks, 27 (Photo: Family).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.