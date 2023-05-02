article

Well-known rapper Lil Wayne got the opportunity of a lifetime to meet Baseball Hall-of-Famer "Mr. October" Reggie Jackson.

FOX 26 Sports Anchor Mark Berman captured the moment on video and spoke with Lil Wayne about the meeting of the legends.

"Was unbelievable. I got to meet Mr. October, Reggie Jackson. I got to meet Dusty Baker. That made my day, meant the world. They showed me way too much love. Seems like they're big fans. I'm a fan as well.

The Astros take on the San Francisco Giants tonight at Minute Maid Park at 7:10 p.m.