Hip-hop legend Juvenile is returning to Houston for a special holiday meet & greet.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Juvenile and celebrate the launch of his signature drink, "Juvie Juice," created in partnership with Urban South. This will be an experience for fans, where they can engage with Juvenile and have their merchandise signed by the iconic artist himself.

Juvie Juice, a collaboration between Juvenile and Urban South Brewery, is a hard iced tea with lemonade that combines the rapper's distinctive style with the artistry of craft brewing. Known for its refreshing and vibrant flavors, Juvie Juice has quickly become a favorite among music and craft beer enthusiasts.

During the meet & greet event, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase this one-of-a-kind beverage and learn more about the creative process behind its development.

"We are thrilled to announce that Juvenile will return to Houston for a meet and greet during the holidays," said Jacob Landry, Founder of Urban South Brewery. "Collaborating with a legendary artist like Juvenile has been an incredible experience, and we can't wait for fans to taste the fruits of our partnership with Juvie Juice. It's a unique blend that embodies Juvenile's style, and we're excited to share it with the people of Houston."

Juvenile Meet & Greet Schedule

Friday, November 24th

6:00 p.m.

Urban South HTX - 1201 Oliver St #10, Houston, TX 77007

For an even more memorable experience, fans can order merchandise online or at the HTX taproom in advance. Juvenile will sign any merchandise purchased for the occasion, adding a personal touch to your collection. To find Juvie Juice and other Urban South products near you, visit Urban South’s beer finder page.