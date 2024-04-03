Expand / Collapse search

Rapper El Pikante shot and killed in Houston

By
Published  April 3, 2024 12:08am CDT
The Isiah Factor Uncensored
FOX 26 Houston

Rapper El Pikante shot and killed in Houston

New details have been released about a shooting investigation in the Houston area.

HOUSTON - New details have emerged in the ongoing investigation of a shooting in the Houston area, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this troubling incident. 

As authorities continue their efforts to unravel the truth, the community awaits answers and hopes for justice to prevail.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Click the video above for the full segment.