RapidXchange propane facility fire: 1 injured, 14 workers evacuated, FM 2855 and 529 closed

Waller County Sheriff's Office report road closures due to a major fire at a propane facility on Wednesday.

Officials say around 12:30 p.m., propane plant explosions were reported at the RapidXchange propane facility located on 30313 FM 529 in Brookshire.

Officials said one person was injured, however, that person self-transported to the hospital, and 14 people were evacuated from the building safely.

FM 2855 and FM 529 are both closed at this time, according to the sheriff's office. Multiple Waller County and Mutual Aid units are at the scene.

Officials said there was also a 30-acre grassfire that was also contained.

During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, officials stated an exchange was going on from bottle to bottle. However, the exact cause of the incident is still under investigation as interviews are being conducted.

It is believed the fire was accidental, but officials said they are still investigating what happened.

Officials said the roadway is expected to be closed for at least the next hour or so.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while officials are on the scene.