Two Houston-area residents accused of bribing PEMEX officials for contracts

Two businessmen living in Texas have been indicted for allegedly bribing officials at Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), the state-owned oil company of Mexico, and its subsidiary, PEMEX Exploración y Producción (PEP), to secure millions in government contracts, said the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ramon Alexandro Rovirosa Martinez, 46, of The Woodlands, and Mario Alberto Avila Lizarraga, 61, of Spring, both Mexican citizens and U.S. lawful permanent residents, are accused of conspiring to pay at least $150,000 in bribes to PEMEX and PEP officials. The duo hoped to retain business for companies connected to Rovirosa.

U.S. authorities claim between 201 and 2021, Rovirosa, Avila, and others offered bribes such as luxury goods from brands like Louis Vuitton and Hublot, along with cash and other valuable items. These bribes are believed to have been offered to at least three PEMEX and PEP officials so they might take action in helping businesses associated with Rovirosa get contracts worth at least $2.5 million.

Court documents also allege Rovirosa has ties to Mexican cartel members.

Both Rovirosa and Avila are charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and three counts of substantive FCPA violations. Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Rovirosa was arraigned following his arrest. Avila remains a fugitive.

What they're saying:

"The defendants — foreign nationals residing in the U.S. — are alleged to have bribed Mexican officials in order to rig the bidding process to secure millions of dollars of lucrative contracts and other advantages," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. "This indictment should send a clear message that the Criminal Division will not tolerate those who enrich corrupt officials for personal gain and to the detriment of the fair market."

"Bribery harms fair competition, erodes public trust, and will not be tolerated," said Assistant Director Jose A. Perez of the FBI Criminal Investigation Division. "Today’s indictment underscores the commitment of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, to fairness for communities in Texas and beyond."